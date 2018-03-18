Clear and cold again tonight. A bright, dry start to the work week

Another clear and cold night is on the way tonight but our dry stretch will continue as we kick off the new work week. The potential is there for another coastal low to impact the region mid week though it looks like, at this point, any impact would be a glancing blow to the southeast but this will still need to be watched closely.

It's been another breezy afternoon but the winds are going to diminish after sunset. With clear skies and light winds it will be another cold night tonight as lows fall back into the lower and middle teens. That means it's going to be a very cold start as you get the kids off to the bus stop tomorrow morning.

Cold, dry weather continues for Monday with highs nearing 40 in the valley after morning lows in the lower to middle teens. Clouds will begin to increase on Tuesday as a disturbance passes to our south. Another area of low pressure develops off the Carolina coast on begins to move northeast. As of now it looks like it will pass too far to the east to deliver more than a glancing blow to southeast Massachusetts but there is still some model data that takes it a bit closer to the coast. It is still a few days out but with a temperature profile that would support snow, it is a system that still needs to be watched.

