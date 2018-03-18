Chicopee Police investigating message circulating on Snapchat

Chicopee Police are investigating a message that was circulating among students Sunday night.

Chicopee Police Department shared on Facebook that they are aware of a threatening message being spread on Snapchat and that they are taking said message extremely seriously.

Officials said the message refers to DuPont Middle School in Chicopee.

The Chicopee Public School Department is aware of the message and involved in the investigation.

Officer Michael Wilk, spokesperson for Chicopee Police, has asked that screenshots of the message not be shared, as they are actively working on determining the origin of the message.

There is no threat to any other schools at this time.

Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will share updates as they become available. Stay with us on-air and online for the latest details.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.