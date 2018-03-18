11-year-old arrested in Chicopee school threat

Chicopee Police have arrested a ‘juvenile party’ in relation to the DuPont Middle School threat.

Police said they became aware of the threat posted to Snapchat Sunday evening, after the message was shared among DuPont students.

Detectives have arrested an 11-year-old who admitted the incident to be a hoax.

The message reportedly threatened gun violence at the middle school located in Chicopee.

Officials said the person is not a Chicopee resident and does not attend DuPont or any Chicopee school.

There will be an increased police presence at the middle school on Monday in order to make sure students and staff feel safe.

The Chicopee Police Department said they are thankful for those who reported the threat when they saw it.

Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will share updates as they become available.

