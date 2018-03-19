Since Parkland, 6 western Mass schools have received threats

An increased police presence is expected at the DuPont Middle School in Chicopee on Monday after a threat to the school was made on social media.

That threat spread like wildfire online before police started an investigation, eventually arresting an 11-year-old former female student on Sunday night.

For the safety of the students and staff, extra police will not only be around the school throughout the day, but at other schools in the area as well, including Chicopee High School which is just down the street.

Police have asked that we do not, share exactly what the message said, only that it discussed bullying and revenge.

The child is not from the city and does not go to the school. While police said the kid admitted that it was just a joke, parents told Western Mass News there is nothing funny about threatening their child.

“It was very disturbing,” Michelle Frangakis, a parent of Dupont middle-schooler, said. “Literally made me sick to my stomach. And upset over the entire situation especially since my child attends the school.”

Hoax or not, the list of school threats continues to climb here in the Pioneer Valley.

This is now the sixth western Mass school where a threat was made since the Parkland, Florida massacre. Those schools include Granby, Palmer, Springfield, Easthampton and Holyoke. Each of these threats were investigated by police.

Still some parents are keeping kids home on Monday, saying you just don’t know what could happen.

“Whether it’s a hoax or the real thing, it’s always a concern in this day and age,” Scott Gonyer, a concerned parent, said.

