Continued brisk and chilly, snow still a threat by mid-week

It's a cold but bright start this morning! Make sure you dress warm as you head out the door with temperatures down into the teens in most spots. The chilly, blustery but sunny weather will continue today with highs nearing 40.

With a clear sky and a diminishing wind tonight will be frigid! Temps will be down into the single digits and lower teens! The record low for March 20th is 1 degree. We may not be quite that cold but either way it will be plenty frigid for late March.

Tomorrow, the first day of spring, will start sunny and cold! (Spring starts at 12:15 pm) Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow afternoon as an area of low pressure passes south of us. Another area of low pressure develops off the Carolina coast and slides northeast on Wednesday, south of the Cape and the Islands. The potential is there for this coastal storm to impact western Mass. Right now it looks like a glancing but some snow is possible and it still needs to be watched closely. Although the greatest impacts appear to be setting up east, a slight change in the track would bring accumulating snow to western Mass late Wednesday into Wednesday night along with gusty northeasterly winds. Stay tuned!