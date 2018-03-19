Dry this afternoon, light snow tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Hampden county and southern Berkshire county for 2 PM this afternoon through 8 AM tomorrow

Timing: Light snow will develop in the lower valley later this afternoon or early evening then slowly make it's way north tonight. We will stay dry most of the afternoon. Roads will remain dry or wet through the evening commute. The snow will become steady in the lower valley with most of the accumulating snow taking place from 8pm to 3am. Snow will wind down to snow showers after that.

Accumulations: Snow accumulations of 2 +" will fall through most of Hampden, eastern Hampshire and southern Berkshire counties. 2" amounts are more likely closer to the CT river with slightly higher amounts more likely farther east and west in the hills. Amounts continue to go up across Worcester County and Connecticut. Snow totals will only reach a coating-2" for central and western Hampshire, Franklin and northern Berkshire County. North Adams may not see even that!

Commutes: This evening's commute will feature maybe some light snow by the end of the commute with just wet roads. Roads will become slushy and snowy tonight. The snow will be over before morning commute, aside from a few flurries, however side roads and sidewalks may be snow covered and slippery. Road conditions will improve quickly during tomorrow morning's commute.

Misc: Temperatures this afternoon should hover in the lower to middle 30s, allowing for a sticky snow across western Mass. Power outages are not a concern. Like the other 3 nor'easters over the last 3 weeks, the highest wind will be along the coast, closer to the storm center. For western Mass, winds of 15-25 mph are looking likely along with gusts to 35-mph. The wind will peak this evening.

We are dry but chilly through the end of the week and much of the weekend. We actually get a little colder Sunday and will have to watch a system passing to our south that could bring some rain/snow showers our way. Next week begins dry and maybe milder conditions! Could we hit 50!

