Nor'easter #4 to bring snow Wednesday to western Mass

Another chilly day and another cold night ahead… temperatures will return to the teens and a few upper single digits under a mainly clear sky. Wind will subside a few hours after sunset and we will again just have a slight breeze through morning (helping those temps drop).

High pressure remains in control Tuesday, keeping us dry and chilly with highs in the lower to middle 40s. We will start the day with sunshine, but high clouds will increase through the afternoon as low pressure moves off the VA coast. This low will begin to strengthen and will become Nor’easter #4 for the month of March.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for most of southern New England, including central & eastern Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin counties for Wednesday ahead of an approaching Nor’easter.

Timing: Light snow should begin Wednesday morning, with little to no impact on the commute. Snow becomes steadier and heavier through the afternoon and will start accumulating on grass/elevated surfaces. Roads look to stay mainly wet in the river valley and farther west and east of the CT river will start seeing a few inches stick to the roads late in the day. As the sun sets, snow may start sticking to roads, but we will be on the tail end of the storm.

Accumulations: The highest snow accumulations of 4-8” will fall through most of Hampden county, central and eastern Hampshire and SE Franklin. 4” amounts are more likely closer to the CT river and 8” amounts are more likely farther east. Amounts of 2-4” are expected along a line roughly from Sheffield to Chester to Whately to Orange and west.

Commutes: With roads staying mainly wet, Wednesday shouldn’t be too terrible for travel. In the morning, expect little to no impact. The afternoon and evening drive would be the worst due to lower visibility, some slushy intersections and back roads and some possible snow cover. Thursday morning is looking fine behind the storm with only a chance for flurries early.

Details: Temperatures Wednesday should hover in the lower 30s, allowing for a sticky snow across western Mass. Only isolated power outages a concern-and actually only a low concern. Like the other 3 nor’easters over the last 3 weeks, the highest wind will be along the coast, closer to the low. For western Mass, winds of 15-25 mph are looking likely along with gusts to 30-35mph. Wednesday evening wind will peak with some gusts to 40mph possible.

We are dry but chilly through the end of the week and much of the weekend. We actually get a little colder Sunday and will have to watch a system passing to our south that could bring some rain/snow showers our way.

