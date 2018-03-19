Nor'easter set to bring snow to western Mass

Welcome to Spring! The new season officially arrived at 12:15 this afternoon and it will even feel a tiny, bit more like spring this afternoon, kind of... It certainly didn't feel like spring this morning though. Temperatures fell into the teens in most spots. Readings will reach into the low to mid 40's later this afternoon. High clouds will continue to increase through the afternoon as low pressure moves off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. The rain and snow associated with this system will pass south of New England today however a second wave of moisture in association with our storm will head our way for tomorrow though.

Storm Details:

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for central and eastern Hampden County and points south and east. (Inlcuding greater Springfield)

Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for western Hampden County, Hampshire County, eastern Frankin County.

Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for southern Berkshire County

Timing: Most of Wednesday morning will be dry. Light snow will develop in the lower valley by late morning then slowly make it's way north. Franklin County may stay dry most of the day with even a bit of dim sunshine. Roads will remain wet during the afternoon. The snow will become moderate to perhaps heavy at times in the lower valley with most of the accumulating snow taking place from 5pm to midnight tomorrow. Snow will wind down to snow showers after that.

Accumulations: Snow accumulations of 3-6" will fall through most of Hampden county, central and eastern Hampshire county. 3" amounts are more likely closer to the CT river and 6" amounts are more likely farther east. Amount continue to go up across Worcester County and Connecticut. Amounts of 1-3" for Franklin County, Northwest Hampshire County and northern Berkshire County with very little for northwest Fraklin County are likely.

Commutes: Wednesday morning's commute will likely remain dry. Wednesday evening's commute will feature falling snow but roads will likely be mostly wet with some slush. Roads will become slushy and snowy after dark. The snow will be over for the morning commute, aside from a few flurries, however sideroads and sidewalks may be snow covered and slippery. Road conditions will improve quickly during Thursday morning's commute.

Misc: Temperatures tomorrow should hover in the lower to middle 30s, allowing for a sticky snow across western Mass. Only isolated power outages a concern-and actually only a low concern. Like the other 3 nor'easters over the last 3 weeks, the highest wind will be along the coast, closer to the low. For western Mass, winds of 15-25 mph are looking likely along with gusts to 25-35mph. tomorrow evening wind will peak with some gusts to 40mph possible.

We are dry but chilly through the end of the week and much of the weekend. We actually get a little colder Sunday and will have to watch a system passing to our south that could bring some rain/snow showers our way.

