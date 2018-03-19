Big snow with Nor'easter #4 should just miss western Mass.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Hampden county and southern Berkshire county for Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning .

Timing: Most of this morning will be dry. Light snow will develop in the lower valley by the late morning or early afternoon, then slowly make it's way north by the evening. Franklin and Berkshire counties may stay dry most of the day with even a bit of dim sunshine. Roads will remain wet during the afternoon. The snow will become moderate to perhaps heavy at times in the lower valley with most of the accumulating snow taking place from 6pm to 3am tomorrow. Snow will wind down to snow showers after that.

Accumulations: Snow accumulations of 2-5" will fall through most of Hampden, eastern Hampshire and southern Berkshire counties. 2" amounts are more likely closer to the CT river and 5" amounts are more likely farther east and west in the hills. Amounts continue to go up across Worcester County and Connecticut. Snow totals will only reach 1-2" for central and western Hampshire, Franklin and northern Berkshire County. North Adams may not see even that!

Commutes: This morning's commute will likely remain dry. This evening's commute will feature falling snow but roads will likely be mostly wet with some slush. Roads will become slushy and snowy after dark. The snow will be over for the morning commute, aside from a few flurries, however side roads and sidewalks may be snow covered and slippery. Road conditions will improve quickly during tomorrow morning's commute.

Misc: Temperatures today should hover in the lower to middle 30s, allowing for a sticky snow across western Mass. Only isolated power outages are a concern (and a low one). Like the other 3 nor'easters over the last 3 weeks, the highest wind will be along the coast, closer to the low. For western Mass, winds of 15-25 mph are looking likely along with gusts to 30-40mph. The wind will peak around and after dinner.

We are dry but chilly through the end of the week and much of the weekend. We actually get a little colder Sunday and will have to watch a system passing to our south that could bring some rain/snow showers our way. Next week begins dry and maybe milder conditions! Could we hit 50!

