Snow moves in Wednesday, heaviest late

It's a bright but cold start with temperatures in the teens this morning. High pressure remains in control today, keeping us dry and chilly with highs in the lower to middle 40s. We will start the day with sunshine, with just high clouds increasing through the afternoon as low pressure moves off the VA coast. This low will begin to strengthen and will become our forth Nor'easter of the month!

Winter Storm Warning has been issued for central and eastern Hampden County and points south and east. (Inlcuding greater Springfield)

Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for western Hampden County, Hampshire County, eastern Frankin County and southern Berkshire County

Timing: Light snow should develop tomorrow morning, with little to no impact on the commute. Snow becomes steadier and heavier by mid to late afternoon and will start accumulating on grass/elevated surfaces. Roads look to stay mainly wet in the valley and farther west and east of the CT river will start seeing some accumulation stick to the roads late in the day. As the sun sets, snow may start sticking to roads everywhere. The greatest impact will be tomorrow evening and the snow will wind down around midnight.

Accumulations: The highest snow accumulations of 3-6" will fall through most of Hampden county, central and eastern Hampshire and SE Franklin. 3" amounts are more likely closer to the CT river and 6" amounts are more likely farther east. Amount continue to go up across Worcester County and Connecticut. Amounts of 1-3" for Franklin County, Northwest Hampshire County and northern Berkshire County.

Commutes: With roads staying mainly wet, tomorrow shouldn't be too terrible for travel. In the morning, expect little to no impact. The afternoon and evening drive would be the worst due to lower visibility, some slushy intersections and back roads and some possible snow cover. Thursday morning is looking fine behind the storm with only a chance for flurries early.

Details: Temperatures tomorrow should hover in the lower to middle 30s, allowing for a sticky snow across western Mass. Only isolated power outages a concern-and actually only a low concern. Like the other 3 nor'easters over the last 3 weeks, the highest wind will be along the coast, closer to the low. For western Mass, winds of 15-25 mph are looking likely along with gusts to 25-35mph. tomorrow evening wind will peak with some gusts to 40mph possible.

We are dry but chilly through the end of the week and much of the weekend. We actually get a little colder Sunday and will have to watch a system passing to our south that could bring some rain/snow showers our way.

