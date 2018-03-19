Snowstorm remains south with little to no accumulation for western Mass

We’ve seen a blustery, cold day here in western Mass with wind gusting out of the north-northeast. We remain on the far-northern edge of a coastal low that continues to strengthen off the coast of Delaware and is slowly moving northeast. High pressure to our north has kept the air quite dry today, so any snow that started moving northward basically fell apart. Even snow on the radar wasn’t reaching the ground at 4-9pm because the air was too dry.

This trend should continue, though at some point overnight, snow showers should become visible. Little to no accumulation is expected now and the roads should stay wet, dusted or clear for the morning commute.

We remain breezy through Thursday morning with occasional gusts to 30mph. Winds will be a bit lighter Thursday, but we keep a healthy breeze as the coastal low moves farther out to sea.

Moving past this system, we continue with our chilly weather. We are stuck under a trough in the Northeast, which will keep cold air in place with highs in the lower to middle 40s Thursday to Saturday. Any sun that can break through will help bring temps up, but lots of clouds will linger due to upper level disturbances. Another upper low swings through Sunday with some spotty snow showers and another shot of chilly air and gusty wind.

This low looks to head out to sea and the trough may ease in the East early next week. This could open the door for highs in the 50s for a day or two with good sunshine!

