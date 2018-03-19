Snowstorm staying south; only minor amounts for western Mass

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Hampden & southern Berkshire counties through 8am Thursday morning for minor snow accumulation and the potential for hazardous travel conditions.

We’ve seen a blustery, cold day here in western Mass with wind gusting out of the north-northeast. We remain on the far-northern edge of a coastal low that continues to strengthen off the coast of Delaware this evening. High pressure to our north has kept the air quite dry today, so any snow that started moving northward basically fell apart. Even snow on the radar wasn’t reaching the ground at 4pm because the air was too dry.

Snow should eventually make it to the ground tonight with some minor accumulations from 9 or 10pm through 5-7am. Along and south of the Mass Pike will see 1-3” of snow, then north only a coating to an inch. Many towns and cities have been pre-treating roads today, so impact should be minimal.

Wind will peak tonight through Thursday morning as low pressure moves northeast and gusts could occasionally reach 30-40mph. Temperatures will stay close to freezing overnight and may not fall below it for some… which could keep some roads wet instead of snow-covered.

Moving past this system, we continue with our chilly weather. We are stuck under a trough in the Northeast, which will keep cold air in place with highs in the lower to middle 40s Thursday to Saturday. Any sun that can break through will help bring temps up, but lots of clouds will linger due to upper level disturbances. Another upper low swings through Sunday with some spotty snow showers and another shot of chilly air and gusty wind.

This low looks to head out to sea and the trough may ease in the East early next week. This could open the door for highs in the 50s for a day or two with good sunshine!

