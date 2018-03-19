Staying cool and a bit unsettled for the weekend

We remain under the influence of an upper level trough over the next few days that will help to keep our weather cool and a bit unsettled.

Tonight, winds diminish late and skies may clear out for a while, helping temps return to the 20’s overnight. Clouds build back in for the morning and will stick around all day Friday as a piece of upper level energy swings through. This will also give us a chance for a valley rain shower or hill town snow shower in the afternoon. Temperatures will be similar to today, though a touch cooler due to the clouds.

At the surface, cold high pressure to our north will help bring temps down a bit more for the weekend. Highs Saturday will return to the lower and middle 40s in the valley and Sunday we struggle to reach 40 degrees. Our weekend weather doesn’t look too eventful, but another storm system will be passing by to our south. With the trough overhead, this storm will be steered to the Carolinas then drift off the coast and strengthen. No impact for western Mass as the high to our north helps keep this thing out to sea. A few flurries are possible Sunday morning with the last upper level wave.

Sunshine will return as we start off next week. Monday will still be a bit chilly as high pressure dominates and we could start the day off in the teens! However, a warmer trend kicks in and highs in the 50s are looking likely for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday! More clouds drift in mid-week with a passing warm front, then we are breezy and mild ahead of a cold front on Thursday.

