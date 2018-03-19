Holyoke fire crews knock down flames at Sonoco Products

JUST IN

The Holyoke Fire Department has put out the flames of an outdoor fire at Sonoco Products.

The fire was first reported by someone inside the building located at 200 South Water Street around 6:52 Monday morning.

The Holyoke Fire Department has confirmed nobody was injured.

Crews on scene, we’re told, used water pumped in from the canal to extinguish the flames.

