Pickup truck crashes into Subway in Belchertown

A Subway restaurant in Belchertown is closed indefinitely after a truck crashed through the building this morning.

"It's just amazing to see that there's a huge whole in the side of the siding," said Gail Belanger.

It is a huge whole indeed - about the size of a Nissan pickup truck, which police said drove straight into the Subway on North Main Street in Belchertown.

"I just don't understand how somebody smashes into a window at 7:30 in the morning," said Lew Holzman of Belchertown.

The damage was so severe that nobody can get inside, not even the owner, who told Western Mass News he was getting ready for work when a group text claimed a truck had driven through his restaurant.

Police said that the middle-aged female driver was the only one in the truck. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries, though it's unclear how badly she was hurt.

The closure leaves one less lunch spot available in town.

"There's not a lot of places to eat, so a lot of people go there," Belanger added.

The impact is already being felt, as dozens stopped to take a look at the damage, some who eat there all the time.

"I eat here probably once a week, and if I was sitting in there, I probably wouldn't be talking to you right now," Belanger explained.

Belanger works just down the road and could not believe the damage she was seeing.

Thankfully, nobody was inside. The store doesn't open until 9 a.m. with the first employees arriving at 8:30, just an hour after the crash.

Had the incident been the middle of the day, Belanger told Western Mass News the result may have been much different.

"I'm sure people would've been killed. From the hole in the side, I'm sure if you were sitting there, it would've been an awful thing." Belanger said.

Police do not believe the crash was intentional, but are continuing to investigate.

Western Mass News will be keeping in touch with the owner and will give an update once this Subway is back open.

