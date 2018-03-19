Pickup truck slams into Subway in Belchertown, woman hospitalized

A woman has been taken to the hospital after the pickup truck she was in, crashed into a Subway shop in Belchertown Monday morning. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Western Mass News confirmed the situation with the Belchertown Police Department who told us they were called to the scene at 7:15 a.m.

When firefighters and police arrived on they found a small black Nissan pickup truck had hit into the Subway restaurant.

"Middle aged female" was sent to the hospital with injuries. The extent of her injuries wasn't immediately available. Police tell us the woman was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The crash has been ruled "accidental." Further details on the circumstances surrounding the incident weren't immediately available.

The front window and tables and chairs inside the restaurant, were all damaged. The building inspector was called to the scene to investigate the amount of damage.

The Subway shop normally opens up at 9 a.m. on Monday mornings. Western Mass News spoke with the franchise owner, Mark Devoto, and he told us that there was nobody inside at the time when the pickup crashed into Subway.

