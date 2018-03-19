Officials identify victims in deadly Springfield fire

Authorities have identified the three people who died in fire over the weekend in Springfield.

James Leydon, spokesperson to the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that Aden Abdakadr and two children - Ahmed Ahmed, age 2, and Fatumo Ahmed, age 1 - died in a fire that broke out Sunday at an apartment building at 49 Belmont Avenue.

"Authorities believe Aden to be the father of the children who perished in the fire," Leydon noted.

The fire remains under investigation by members of the Springfield Fire Department, along with troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office and the state fire marshal's office.

