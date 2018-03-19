Hoax threat by 12-year-old prompts concerns for Chicopee parents

There was a heavy police presence Monday at Chicopee Public Schools after a juvenile posted a threatening message to Snapchat.

At Dupont Middle School, both Chicopee Police and Mass. State Police were on-scene to reassure parents, students, and staff that they were safe at school.

The message sent to Dupont students read:

"Warning. If you go to Dupont, do not go on March 19th, 2018. There will be a shooting there. Unless you want your life taken, do not go. This is not a joke. If you think it is, good luck tomorrow. My goal is to shoot 32 students and 13 teachers and escape. Thank you for bullying me. Now I get revenge. Good luck."

"Literally made me sick to my stomach," said Michelle Frangakis.

Phylicia Gonzalez added, "I just got really nervous. I told my son, he told his friend from school."

The message was spread through Snapchat and parents sent in screenshots of it to Western Mass News.

"I was really scared and I told him nobody's going to school tomorrow," Gonzalez noted.

Right away, many parents, like Gonzalez, made the decision to keep their children home from school Monday.

Just an hour or so after the threat surfaced, Chicopee police officers arrested a juvenile.

"She was processed and is now in the care of the DYS system" said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

Police arrested a 12-year-old female, a former Dupont student who moved to Springfield last month.

"She did tell our detectives that she did this as a hoax," Wilk noted.

Hoax or not, police charged the girl with a felony and even with an arrest made, and an increased police presence, some parents kept their students home.

"Later on today, I'm gonna call the school to make sure everything's okay," Gonzalez said.

