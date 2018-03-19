Police investigating threat at Springfield middle school

Officials are investigating after a threat was made against a Springfield school.

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan said that a threat was made to STEM Middle School on social media Monday by a student.

Cavaan noted that police are calling it a non-credible threat, but officials are still taking the threat seriously.

Parents have been notified of the situation via a phone call from the school department.

Cavaan noted that there will be an extra police presence in the area on Tuesday. She added that the district is cooperating with police with the investigation and will follow the student Code of Conduct with regard to any disciplinary actions.

The investigation remains active and ongoing

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

