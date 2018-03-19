Police investigating death of woman found on Mass. Pike

GRAFTON, Mass. (AP) - A young woman has been found dead on the side of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Police say the woman was found Monday morning before 7 a.m. on the westbound side of the road under an overpass.

The Worcester County District Attorney's office says the body was near a road marker.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office Chief Medical Examiner.

No further information is being released by officials.

