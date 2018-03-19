PD: Man arrested after breaking into van, assaulting Chicopee resident

A Holyoke man was arrested in Chicopee over the weekend after police said he broke into a resident's work van and assaulted the resident who confronted him.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said 42-year-old Luis Caez of Holyoke was charged with breaking into a motor vehicle in the daytime to commit a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and another count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Wilk said a man and a woman were leaving their home on 542 Montgomery Street just after noon on Sunday when they saw Caez in the back of their son's work van where he keeps numerous work tools.

When the male resident confronted Caez, he said he was looking for someone named Jason. While the female resident called police, her husband stood by Caez's car.

Wilk said once Caez heard sirens, he ran towards his car, kicked and pushed the victim aside, then attempted to flee.

When police arrived, the female resident was yelling for help while her husband and Caez were fighting inside a car.

Caez and the male resident were eventually separated. Caez was taken into custody and charged based on the resident's statements.

Caez was held on $290 bail and was arraigned in district court Monday morning.

