Mass. RMV to temporarily shutdown later this week

A temporary shutdown at the Mass. RMV could mean big headaches for residents.

Later this week, the Registry will be closed for three days while making system upgrades.

The currently 30 year old system will be able to issue secure 'Real ID'. It is a federal security measure made after the September 11th tragedy.

Services will shutdown 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 22 and reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

The shutdown includes online services.

The RMV touts that the new system will also help streamline the customer service experience.

To learn more about the upcoming temporary shutdown, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.