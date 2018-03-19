Mass. RMV to temporarily shutdown later this week - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Mass. RMV to temporarily shutdown later this week

Posted by Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A temporary shutdown at the Mass. RMV could mean big headaches for residents.

Later this week, the Registry will be closed for three days while making system upgrades.

The currently 30 year old system will be able to issue secure 'Real ID'.  It is a federal security measure made after the September 11th tragedy.

Services will shutdown 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 22 and reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

The shutdown includes online services.

The RMV touts that the new system will also help streamline the customer service experience.

