Gold medalist Kacey Bellamy to be honored at Thunderbirds game

Olympic gold medalist and Westfield native Kacey Bellamy will be honored by the Springfield Thunderbirds at the end of the month.

She was part of the U.S. women's hockey team that defeated team Canada in PyeongChang last month.

On Saturday, March 31, Bellamy will host a meet-and-greet and sign autographs, starting at 6 p.m., before Thunderbirds take on the Utica Comets at the MassMutual Center at 7 p.m.

She will also take part in the Greater Springfield League Parade of Champions during the first intermission.

