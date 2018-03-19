Springfield PD: 2 arrested for carrying firearms without license

Two men were arrested in Springfield early Saturday morning after police said they were carrying firearms without a license.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Oak Grove Avenue around 3:20 a.m. because a group of people were reportedly arguing and a witness said a man was going to get a gun.

When officers arrived, they saw 32-year-old Richard Freeman and 33-year-old Timothy Williams were sitting in a pickup truck nearby.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said Freeman had a semi-automatic firearm in his lap, and another firearm was located on top of the center console.

Both Williams and Freeman were taken into custody without incident, and police recovered the firearms along with 16 live rounds of ammunition in two magazines, according to Walsh.

Willams was charged with second offense carrying a firearm without a license, firearm violation with one prior violent/ dug crime, and possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device.

Freeman was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.