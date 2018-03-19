Seasonal businesses start to bloom ahead of spring

While temperatures outside may say winter, springtime is just around the corner.

The nursery at 16 acres Garden Center is starting to bloom as many are already planning to plant their gardens.

"People are making phone calls, they're coming in, they got the itch. They're ready to go," said 16 Acres Garden Center Manager, Andy Grondalski.

Grondalski runs the nursery, and he said now is the right time to start planting fruit trees.

"If you can dig in the ground, and you have trees and shrubs that you can get in the ground, you certainly can start to install those," he said.

As for the flowers and veggies, the ground isn’t quite ready.

"When you start to see the forsythia blooming and things like that, you can start to really get out into your yard and get work done," Grondalski added.

The pros say it's never too early to plan ahead, even with your pool.

Ed Marcoux, a Parts Technician at Teddy Bear Pools and Spas, told Western Mass News that if you are about to remove the cover there are a few things you can look for.

"Gaskets, o-rings, we sell a ton of them every year, all year round. Chlorine does a number on rubber and kind of dries things out a little bit," he noted.

Marcoux said right now it’s all about the filters and pumps.

"We're going to start getting busy with people bringing these in now, once they start thinking of opening their pools," he continued.

While Marcoux said the best time to spot repairs is when you close the pool for the year, the next best time is right now.

"If they can get in here earlier to get things fixed that need to be fixed, they're much better off because once it gets busy, it gets real busy," he noted.

