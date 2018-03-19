City of Holyoke addresses safety concerns after bullet found inside school

Parents and school staff in Holyoke met Monday afternoon to talk about the safety of the students after that incident at the Morgan School.



Holyoke Police said their investigation into what happened is still on-going, but they understand the frustration and concerns with parents.

Last Thursday, police said school staff at the Morgan Elementary School found a bullet inside a classroom.

Holyoke Police increased patrols around the school after it was reported to police.

Monday afternoon, school officials, police, and school staff met with concerned parents to address safety.

Holyoke School receiver Stephen Zrike told Western Mass News, it was a productive dialogue with everyone.

Some parents say they were happy a meeting was being held but still have safety concerns.



"I'm scared for my kids. I can't even let them walk to school by themselves. There's a lot of violence going on in south Holyoke. this just needs to stop," said one Holyoke parent.

Police and school staff said they will be continuing the conversation about how to make the neighborhood safer.

"All the parents are rightfully concerned, nobody wants bullets flying around, and we do have an investigation on that matter and we're here to hear the neighbors concerns and parents concerns," said Holyoke Police Chief James Neiswanger.

Police said they really need help from the neighborhood and anyone who spends time near the Morgan School.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-536-6431.

