Fire under investigation on Depot St. in Belchertown

A structure fire in Belchertown remains under investigation this evening.

Emergency crews responded to a home on 39 Depot Street Monday night.

When our crew got to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. they said the fire was knocked down.

Crews have been on-scene for several hours.

According to the Belchertown Assessor's Office, it's a multi-family home built in 1925.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Belchertown Fire Department for more information.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.