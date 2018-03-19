Fire under investigation on Depot St. in Belchertown - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A structure fire in Belchertown remains under investigation this evening.

Emergency crews responded to a home on 39 Depot Street Monday night. 

When our crew got to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. they said the fire was knocked down. 

Crews have been on-scene for several hours. 

According to the Belchertown Assessor's Office, it's a multi-family home built in 1925.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Belchertown Fire Department for more information. 

