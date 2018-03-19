Rise in school threats cause concern among parents

Security has ramped up at several local schools since threats have been called into schools from Orange to Chicopee.

Last Thursday, school staff found a bullet shot through a classroom window in Holyoke.

Over in Springfield, police are currently investigating a 'non-credible threat' made against STEM Middle School.

This all comes just over a month after a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida opened fire inside the school building that killed 17 people.

Local threats have school communities on edge.

Last week, Western Mass News cameras were there as a window was replaced at Morgan Elementary School in Holyoke after school staff found a bullet inside of a classroom.

Police said the shooting took place when the school was closed.

"I'm scared for my kids. i can't even let them walk to school by themselves."

On Monday night, community members gathered in Holyoke to discuss neighborhood safety.

"All the parents here are rightfully concerned because nobody wants bullets flying around. You can text a tip, see something say something," said Holyoke Police Chief James Neiswanger.

That meeting wasn't the only security-related incident to take place inside a western Massachusetts school this week.

On Sunday night, students at Dupont Middle School in Chicopee received a message on Snapchat threatening gun violence at the school.

"It was very disturbing, literally made me sick to my stomach," said Chicopee Parent Michelle Frangakis.

Just an hour or so after the threat surfaced, Chicopee Police Officers arrested a 12-year-old Springfield girl for the threat.

"She did tell our detectives that she did this as a hoax," said Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk.

Last week, the Orange Police Department charged a juvenile with a non-specific threat against a public school.

All of these school threats, including the one that surfaced in Springfield on Monday, come in the wake of the Florida shooting last month.

This Saturday, high school students across the country will attend city marches to demand stricter gun laws.

