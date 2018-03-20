13-year-old arrested with making false bomb threat to STEM Middle Academy

A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with making a false bomb threat to a school following a post to social media, according to Springfield police.

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson, Azell Cavaan confirmed with Western Mass News that the threat was made to STEM Middle Academy.

It was on Monday, when Cavaan said that Springfield Public Schools became aware of a threat made by a student.

Ryan Walsh, the Public Information Officer for the Springfield Police Department, announced the arrest on Twitter Monday night.

He said the post by the 13-year-old was made on Instagram, and that it was, “not a credible threat.”

The 13-year-old has been charged with making a false bomb threat, according to Walsh.

This is a developing story and one that Western Mass News will update as more information becomes available.

