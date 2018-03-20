Police presence on Sabis International Charter School campus following threat

Another threatening social media post has prompted a police presence to a school in western Mass.

Karen Reuter, the Director of Sabis International Charter School in Springfield, confirmed that they were alerted to the threat on Monday night which circulated on social media.

Reuter said the threat came from a Sabis student and she immediately alerted Springfield police. Reuter added that police did visit the student at their home, but she would not identify the student’s name or age.

According to Reuter, as of this morning the student has not been disciplined. “But the school will fully vet this story.”

Police, Reuter said, would be on campus this morning for “preventative” reasons, adding that she has the utmost confidence in police to do their jobs.

She said she had been informed by police that the threat was unfounded, but she said she still informed staff and parents immediately with a ‘Robo-Call.’

Ryan Walsh, the Public Information Officer for the Springfield Police Department, released a statement regarding the recent threats.

“If there is ever a legitimate credible threat we will inform the public immediately,” Walsh said. “Or if there is an arrest. But we don't discuss every single time someone puts something on social media.”

Still, some parents are concerned about how they were alerted to the threat, if at all.

“My daughter was so scared,” Mattea Christopher, a parent of a student, said. “I took her out of school, I didn’t even know.”

This is a developing story and one that Western Mass News will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.