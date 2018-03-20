Crews battle fire on Red Fox Drive in Agawam

Crews in Agawam responded to a fire late Tuesday morning in Agawam.

Firefighter were called to Red Fox Drive around 11 a.m. today.

Officials told Western Mass News that the fire involved a garage and vehicles.

They said no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Shortly after the crews were on scene, a GoFundMe page popped up to help the family.

The page has already raised nearly $500.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

