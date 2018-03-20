Police investigating after body found in Russell

Authorities are currently on-scene after a body was found in Russell.

Mass. State Police said that emergency crews were called to Valley View Avenue and Main Street around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The Hampden County District Attorney's office told Western Mass News that a body was found in that area.

Our Western Mass News crew on-scene reported seeing troopers, as well as a fire truck and the State Police incident command vehicle, at the site.

The investigation remains ongoing

