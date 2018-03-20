State Police on-scene of 'ongoing situation' in Russell - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

State Police on-scene of 'ongoing situation' in Russell

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Authorities are currently on-scene of an "ongoing situation" in Russell.

Mass. State Police said that crews were called to Valley View Avenue and Main Street around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday

There's no word yet as to what that ongoing situation entails.

Western Mass News will continue to track this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

