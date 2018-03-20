Boston officers on-patrol help deliver baby

Two Boston police officers, who were on-patrol in one of city's neighborhoods, helped deliver a baby boy early Tuesday morning.

Boston Police said that around 4:30 a.m. today, two officers were conducting an investigation in Dorchester when a man flagged them down, indicating that his wife was in labor in a nearby parked car.

Those officers ran across the street to the car and found a woman actively giving birth.

"The officers were able to assist in the safe delivery of the baby and provided additional care and comfort to the newborn boy and his parents until Boston EMS arrived," Boston Police added.

The woman and baby were taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

The officers later visited the mother and baby boy and, as a birthday present, brought a Boston Police teddy bear for the child and Boston Police coffee mugs for the parents because "looks like they're going to need them to keep up with their new edition to their growing family," police noted.

