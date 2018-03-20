Increased anxiety at schools prompts growing interest in homeschooling

Growing up is tough, but many students are now coping with an added layer of anxiety following the string of threats and violence in schools this year.

With mounting anxiety in schools, some parents are considering a change.

A western Massachusetts-based homeschooling group said that they are hearing more from parents wondering: is this a safer option?

Mary Kate Henley is a busy mother of eight.

"We're currently homeschooling four of them," Henley said.

The Henley children are among the nearly 1.7 million homeschooled children in the country.

It's a number that has been largely growing over the past two decades.

"As each child came along we said, okay, what does this kid need for this year? For some years, it was schools," Henley added.

However, school violence and threats becoming more common, some parents are thinking it is time to move out of the classroom.

"Most of us try to come to it not in a place of fear. We don't want to hide our children from the world that we live in, but we do want to do what is best for them," Henley explained.

Henley said that teaching our children safety is a priority.

"We do teach our children personal safety, so that they know they're safe whether they are home or some place else and I think that is what our schools try to do, too," Henley noted.

Homeschooling is a decision that should not be hastily made, but if it would alleviate anxiety in your family, Henley said that it may be right for you.

"Really look at your options, see what works, see what doesn't. It's a big commitment to educate your own children," Henley said.

So if you are going the homeschool route, where do you begin?

For more resources, you can visit:

