Western Mass. prepares for yet another Nor'easter

Another week and another Nor'easter is headed our way.

Why are we seeing repeat snowstorms week after week in March?

Someone forgot to tell Mother Nature it's springtime. We're supposed to be thinking warm weather and getting our yards in shape.

Instead, one snow pile we saw today will be getting bigger as we look at shoveling out from another storm.

We may be wishing for an end to the winter weather, but Old Man Winter is still hanging around.

It's just one Nor'easter after another.

"It's not crazy fluky, but it's unusual to have four storms of significant size and take similar paths," said First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.

Other hearty souls are taking another Nor'easter in stride.

"This is New England. This is what happens in New England. You've got to be prepared for anything," said Bob Beauchein of Chicopee.

That includes the fourth Nor'easter in less than a month.

March snowstorms are nothing new for western Massachusetts.

"I remember back in the 60's snow over buses late in the season, but we get what we get a dusting to a foot of snow they say," said Phil Labee of Easthampton.

Maria Hernandez missed the last storm. She was in Florida, wishing now she was still there.

"I was on vacation for a week in Florida. I left before the last storm hit. [I'll bet you wish you we're back in Florida] Oh yeah," Hernandez noted.

Now that spring is here, we're all wondering the sane thing: is this the last Nor'easter for the season? In New England, you never say never.

