UMass student severely injured on spring break trip

A UMass Amherst student was severely injured last week during a spring break trip in Cancun.

The university said in a statement that senior Lauren Hayes suffered a skull fracture during a boating accident.

Hayes was flown from Mexico to Boston to receive further medical treatment.

UMass spokesperson Mary Dettloff added, "Currently, Dean of Students Cara Appel-Silbaugh is working with the Isenberg School of Management to keep Hayes on track to graduate in May."

Dean Appel-Silbaugh is also keeping in touch with affected students and Hayes’ family for updates on her condition and to coordinate her on-campus needs, according to Dettloff.

A GoFundMe account has also been started.

