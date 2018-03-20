UMass student severely injured on spring break trip - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

UMass student severely injured on spring break trip

Posted by Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A UMass Amherst student was severely injured last week during a spring break trip in Cancun. 

The university said in a statement that senior Lauren Hayes suffered a skull fracture during a boating accident. 

Hayes was flown from Mexico to Boston to receive further medical treatment. 

UMass spokesperson Mary Dettloff added, "Currently, Dean of Students Cara Appel-Silbaugh is working with the Isenberg School of Management to keep Hayes on track to graduate in May."

Dean Appel-Silbaugh is also keeping in touch with affected students and Hayes’ family for updates on her condition and to coordinate her on-campus needs, according to Dettloff.

A GoFundMe account has also been started. 

