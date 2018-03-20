UMass student severely injured on spring break trip

A UMass Amherst student was severely injured last week during a spring break trip in Cancun.
The university said in a statement that senior Lauren Hayes suffered a skull fracture during a boating accident.
Hayes was flown from Mexico to Boston to receive further medical treatment.
UMass spokesperson Mary Dettloff added, "Currently, Dean of Students Cara Appel-Silbaugh is working with the Isenberg School of Management to keep Hayes on track to graduate in May."
Dean Appel-Silbaugh is also keeping in touch with affected students and Hayes’ family for updates on her condition and to coordinate her on-campus needs, according to Dettloff.
A GoFundMe account has also been started.
