Preps underway for this year's Home and Garden Show

By now, most of us are looking for a least a glimpse of spring.

Well, spring is in bloom at the Eastern State Exposition fairgrounds in West Springfield for the 64th annual Western Mass. Home and Garden Show.

Need an escape right about now?

Hundreds of vendors are busy today, setting up shop at the Western Mass. Home and Garden Show.

Hardscapers, landscapers, concrete companies and remodelers of all sorts, getting ready for opening day on Thursday.

"We have about 755 or so booths of different sizes and shapes representing about 400 vendors," said Andrew Crane with the Western Mass. Home Builders and Remodelers Association.

21st Century Pools and Spas is banking on this week's snow bringing in those anxious for warmer weather.

"It's a great way to get into some warmth before Mother Nature gives it to us. If you have to wait a few more weeks for the sun to come out and the daily temps to be where you want them, you can just drop into one of these," said Evan Whiting with 21st Century Pools and Spas.

Rick Peterson with Air Experts added, "The snow's going to be gone soon. The warm weather is going to be here and it's going to be a good time to air condition and shut those heating systems off."

Peterson said that customers are ready to fire up those air conditioners and efficiency is top of the list.

"The biggest improvement in air conditioning has been the mini-split system which is a super efficient way of air conditioning and heating a home," Peterson noted.

Alfredo Porfilio of A&J Porfilio Landscaping said that his phone is already ringing. Customers are ready to get moving on spring projects.

"I think people are pretty anxious. The phone started ringing earlier then ever this year. We had a warm February and people were out and already started thinking about spring," Porfilio added.

If spring is your thing, they've got it at the Home and Garden Show. Well, at least Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition.

For more information on who is at the Home and Garden show this year, times, and admission, you can CLICK HERE

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.