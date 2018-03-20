What you need to know before Toys 'R' Us closes

While word has gotten out that Toys 'R' Us stores are closing across the county and here in western Massachusetts, what remains unanswered is when the doors will close for good.

Since the announcement, customers have been rushing to use gift cards and make final purchases, before it’s too late.

It was a sad day for Carole Pietroniro and her grand kids, walking through the doors of Toys 'R' Us for what could be the final time.

"I am babysitting my grandchildren for the weekend, it's their favorite thing to do, go to Toys 'R' Us with grandma," said Pietroniro.

A sign posted at the check out counters throughout the Springfield location were there to remind customers, the end is near.

The sign read Toys 'R' Us is no longer price matching because they are closing, all sales are final, with no official closing date included.

The toy giant announced earlier this month the company was declaring bankruptcy, jeopardizing jobs, and the joy only a toy store can provide.

"They lose the whole experience of being able to walk around and choose what they want. My kids adore coming here," said Amanda Vasta.

Since the news broke, customers have been showing up in droves, spending their gift cards and using up coupons.

"I had a gift card and I took my other two grandchildren to Toys 'R' Us on Sunday and we used it on Sunday," said Pietroniro.

Toys R Us released a statement that read in part:

“Rewards dollars, endless earnings, and gift cards will be honored only for the next 30 days. Coupons are currently being accepted.”

Western Mass News has reached out for further clarification on closing dates, but have yet to hear back from Toys 'R' Us.

