A closer look into school threats in W.Mass

Communities in western Massachusetts have experienced a rise in school threats in the last month.

Some of the most recent threats were against the Sabis International Charter School and STEM Academy in Springfield.

In the last few days, two teens have been arrested for making threats against a school.

The most recent arrest was a 13-year-old who reportedly made a false bomb threat towards STEM Academy.

On Tuesday morning, parents at Sabis International Charter School were notified of a threat made against their school.

Many parents said they are concerned about the frequency of these threats, but appreciate that police investigate each tip seriously.



From Chicopee Comprehensive High School on Sunday night, to STEM Academy in Springfield on Monday, to Sabis International Charter School on Tuesday, this school week began with extra police patrols following threats targeting these schools.



Since February 17, threats have been made to schools in Easthampton, Granby, Orange, Holyoke, Chicopee, and Springfield.

Arrests connected to threats were made in Granby, Chicopee, Orange, and Springfield.

Karen Reuter, the Director of Schools told Western Mass News Springfield police visited the home of the student who made the threat against Sabis International Charter School, and said the student has not been disciplined, though the school is vetting all of this.



A key thread in these threats is students have been sharing the messages on social media.

There are harsh penalties for anyone who makes any kind of a threat against a school in Massachusetts.

Those who are found guilty of making a threat can spend time in a state prison for 3 to 20 years, or time in a house of correction for 6 months to 2.5 years.

You may also have to pay a fine that can range from $1,000 to $50,000, or pay both the fine, and spend time in jail or prison.

Parents like Katherine Ortiz said they will start the conversation early with their children about the consequences of posting a threat:



"With social media being sure he is responsible for what he is saying because all those things can come back to him," said Ortiz.

Springfield Police have not said if the student who made the threat here at Sabis is going to face any charges, and that if there is ever a credible threat they will let people know immediately.

