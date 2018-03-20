Students struggle with anxiety after recent school threats

Following this year’s school shootings and threats, many students are struggling with panic and anxiety.

Both parents and students alike are on edge following the recent events, but battling anxiety isn’t a quick fix.

Our youth are growing up in a world where safety drills and bomb threats are more and more common.

On Tuesday, police patrols were stepped up outside two Springfield area schools following social media threats while a shooting scene played out in a high school in Maryland.

With these kind of events playing out so often now, how do we protect our children from panic and anxiety.

Western Mass News spoke with Dr. Lina Racicot, a psychologist from American International College.

"Children are afraid, but they are also afraid to speak up.Think back to adolescence, we wanted to protect our peers," said Dr. Racicot.

She said we need to give our children the tools to take back their power from the throes of fear.

"For the most part, our world is safe, otherwise we wouldn’t be here. But there are dangers that we need to look for, and they need to tell us when they feel uncomfortable," Dr. Racicot noted.

Social media plays a critical role in our children’s development, for better or worse.

"They read something on Facebook and they take it to heart," Dr. Racicot added.

The internet can be a damaging place, and a venue to spark fear.

"We have to monitor our social media and help our children to maneuver our social media," said Dr. Racicot.

Guidance counselors and support services are widely available in local school districts.

