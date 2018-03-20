Parents, students continue to fight in order to keep St. Mary's High School open

Students and parents at St. Mary's High School in Westfield are still fighting to save their school from closing.

The tight-knit parish community is dedicated to saving the high school, and they're not going to stop until they've tried everything they can.

Bishop Rosanski of the Dioceses of Springfield will meet with the school board members this Saturday as well as members of the parish committee and finance council.

The schools enrollment has been cut in half over the last ten years, and only nine students had applied to attend next year when the decision was announced to close.

A spokesperson for the Springfield Dioceses told Western Mass News it's a unique situation because its up to the parish to close the school, not the bishop.

Parents have ordered lawn signs, have received support from local businesses, and are prepared to fight until they are out of ideas.

"It was a lot of prayer and a lot of railing a lot of visuals a lot of fundraisers. The school is worth saving and we want to see that happen," said Dawn Erickson.

Parents and students will be hosting a pasta dinner on Thursday at the Shortstop Bar and Grill in Westfield, and a prayer vigil Saturday morning before the bishop arrives to speak.

