3 arrested after woman shot on Fort Pleasant Ave. in Springfield

Western Mass News is following breaking news in Springfield where three suspects have been arrested after a woman was shot on Fort Pleasant Avenue Tuesday night.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said the woman was shot on 51 Fort Pleasant Avenue around 7:50 p.m.

When our crew arrived to the scene, there were at least 11 Springfield Police cruisers surrounding the building where the woman was reportedly shot.

Walsh noted the victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Western Mass News was told more information on the arrests will be released Wednesday morning.

