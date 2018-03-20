UMass Amherst students to take part in 'March For Our Lives' protest

Students at UMass Amherst came togetherr Tuesday night to start preparing for a world wide demonstration this weekend to protest gun violence in schools.

The March For Our Lives is based in Washington D.C. but there are more than 800 communities world wide that will be participating in a peaceful protest against gun violence in schools.

Several marches are set to take place in Pittsfield, Springfield, Northampton, Amherst, Worcester, Boston and other places across Massachusetts.

Students at UMass Amherst plan on marching the streets of Northampton and Amherst on Saturday in hopes that their voices will bring change.

"Even the women's march, the signs that people made stuck in my mind and I know my peer's minds as well. So I think that if you have something catchy to say or something that will resonate with people it will help get the message out," said UMass Amherst Student Samantha Safdiah.



UMass Amherst students said participating in the March For Our Lives is also about building relationships in the community.



"It's a way to build [a] community in a time where it feels really hopeless. It's a very divisive issue and I think it's very important to build everyone's spirit's up and get a big group of people togethe," said UMass Amherst Student Gabri Silverman.



Students, parents, teachers, and supporters alike will gather to walk in support of those who want change following the shooting in Parkland, Florida.



To find a location near you where a March For Our Lives event is taking place, visit the link here.

