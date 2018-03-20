Social media threat under investigation in Springfield

An investigation is underway after a social media threat was made towards a middle school in Springfield.

Azell Cavaan, Spokesperson for the Springfield Schools told Western Mass News the threat was made towards the Chestnut Academy Middle School.

While police believe the threat is not credible, Cavaan said there will be extra security at the middle school on Wednesday.

Western Mass News received several calls and messages from concerned residents and parents after the threat surfaced on social media.

Cavaan said a phone call was sent out to parents on Tuesday to notify them of the situation. No word yet if the threat was made by a student.

