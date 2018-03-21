Fire destroys shed in Granville

Early Wednesday morning, Granville firefighters knocked down a shed fire just in time.

The call came a little before 1 a.m. for a box alarm on Silver Street, The Granville Fire Department said in a post to Facebook, and that there was a “fully involved shed fire, with firewood contents and a nearby exposure.”

That nearby exposure, fire crews said, was the primary residence. But before the flames could spread from the 20’ x 30’ shed to the home, they were knocked down.

Initially, calls went out for mutual aid, but the Granville Fire Department said that those were not needed. This is because an Engine stretching two lines with water supplied by a tanker, was all it took.

“While the shed was a total loss, there was no extension to the home and there were no injuries to anyone on scene.”

It remains unclear how the fire started, but Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update it as more information becomes available.

