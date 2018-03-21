Another social media threat prompts increased security at a Springfield school

Increased security is expected at the Chestnut Middle School in Springfield on Wednesday after a threat to the school was made on social media.

Some parents aren’t taking any chances, choosing to keep kids home from school.

The threat was found on Snapchat and it reads: “Don’t go to school tomorrow, we’re gonna shoot Chestnut up, my plan is to shoot all the students and a couple teachers so be ready.”

It’s unclear if this is a student or not, but police don’t believe this threat to be credible, but they are continuing to investigate who is behind it.

A threat was also made in Westfield at the Paper Mill Elementary School on Tuesday. The superintendent told Western Mass News the word “bomb” was written on a bathroom wall, but this was found to be false. Unlike Chestnut, there will be no extra police will be at the school on Wednesday.

Police are taking these threats very seriously, reminding kids there could be serious penalties for making them. Springfield police released a statement which reads in part:

“We believe parents should be discussing this with their children and warning them about making false threats on social media. The Springfield Police Department will find the source of these posts and anyone making a threat could face felony charges.”

There are also harsh penalties for making threats against a Massachusetts school. Those found guilty can spend anywhere between 3 and 20 years in prison, or even 2 ½ years in a house of corrections. The fines can be costly, too, rising as high as $50,000.

