Elementary school in Holyoke receives threat

Holyoke police have been made aware of a threat concerning the Lt. Clayre Sullivan school.

Police confirmed with Western Mass News that a threat had been made.

"We're aware of it and handling it," police said. "We'll have extra police presence on campus today."

No other details were made available.

