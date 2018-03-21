Teen arrested after threat made towards Holyoke elementary school

One person has been arrested following a threat made towards a Holyoke school.

Holyoke school officials told Western Mass News that police notified the school district Tuesday night of a Snapchat message that referenced a shooting at Lt. Clayre Sullivan School.

Holyoke Public Schools spokesperson Judy Taylor told Western Mass News Wednesday afternoon that detectives were able to trace that threat back to a 15-year-old girl who lives in Springfield.

That teen was arrested by Springfield Police for making that threat against Sullivan School, as well as for allegedly making a threat against Chestnut Academy Middle School in Springfield.

"The threat was a hoax and it is clear that there was never a threat to public safety. At this time, it is unclear what connection exists, if any, between this individual and the city of Holyoke," the district wrote in a statement to school families.

For reassurance of students, staff, and parents, an increased police presence will be seen at Sullivan on Thursday morning.

